Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Cleavage & Booty While Surfing In A Swimsuit For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her curves and athletic ability in a three-photo set for her latest update. In the snaps, she was shot wearing a thong one-piece that showcased her fit backside while she was on a surfboard.

The Brazilian stunner has gained a large following thanks to her stunning looks along with her surfing skills, and in this upload she showed off both of those. Muniz was photographed out on the water, and she tagged the location as Rainbow Bay in Australia. Large trees and nearby apartment buildings were visible in the last slide.

Muniz had her long dark hair in different styles for each pic. The 22-year-old rocked a dark brown one-piece that had floral print with a retro vibe that included orange, yellow, and white coloring. Her tight-fitting suit had a deep backline along with a thong bottom.

The social media influencer rested on her white surfboard for the first pic. Muniz’s hair was slicked back and she rested her head against her hand, and there was a smirk across her gorgeous face while she looked into the camera. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her assets as she leaned forward.

In the second slide, the model was filmed from behind as she laid out on her board. She lifted her weight up while kicking her feet. Other surfers could be seen in the background, but Muniz’s toned legs and jaw-dropping booty were front and center. Muniz was shot from the side for the last photo. Her hair was tied up in a bun as she stood upright on the board. Once again, followers were treated to a view of her sculpted lower-body.

For her caption – as per Google Translate – the Brazilian mentioned that being in the sea made her feel revitalized, and she included a butterfly emoji. She tagged the swimwear company Inner Relm, and the shoot’s photographer in the photos before uploading them on Monday.

Many of Muniz’s 758,000 Instagram followers noticed the watery pictures, and more than 14,700 showed their support by tapping the like button. She received over 70 comments, and her replies were littered with heart-eye and heart emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“Favorite mermaids & dreamy log days!!” one follower responded.

“That board and that girl,” an admirer wrote.

“Surfer queen,” a fan commented while adding heart-eye and sparkle emoji.

“Teach meeeee,” model Arianna Hicks requested.

