Corinna Kopf Strips Down To Just To Her Jewelry While Sitting In A Bathtub

On Tuesday, October 27, social media sensation Corinna Kopf made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old Twitch streamer posing in a bathtub that was only half full of water. A white robe hanging on a glass shower door and a sink can be seen in the background. Fans were also able to get a view of her dog Carl lying on an unmade bed in the other room.

Corinna opted to not wear any clothes for the shot. She did, however, pile on accessories, wearing earrings, a pearl choker necklace, a delicate bracelet, two gold rings, and a silver watch.

The Youtuber, who has over 1.74 million subscribers, sat with her knees bent and her ankles crossed. She rested her arms on her knees and placed one of her hands on her bicep, with the other on her head. She pressed her chest against her thighs and gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

For the photo, the blond beauty styled her hair in a messy bun, giving her even more sex appeal. Although only her thumbnail was visible, it appears that she was also sporting a candy apple red manicure.

In the caption of the post, Corinna stated that she was “lonely” and seemed to be asking her followers for “help.”

Quite a few of her admirers flocked to the comments section to offer Corinna some assistance.

“I’ll help you,” wrote one commenter, adding a winking face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Ur in crisis I’m on my way,” quipped another social media user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re amazing,” gushed a fan.

“ur hot,” added a different devotee.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 800,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Corinna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sexy nurse costume. That post has been liked over 800,000 times since it was shared.