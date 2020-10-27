Kathy Hilton Officially Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Kathy Hilton is officially joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11, Variety reported.

Hilton, who will be taping alongside her sister Kyle Richards, is expected to appear on the Bravo reality series as a “friend,” meaning she’ll occasionally be featured throughout the season. Her other sister, Kim Richards, left the show in 2015 – after five seasons with the franchise – and has recently returned as a friend as well.

Apart from her sisters, the socialite will be joining the remaining cast for Season 11, which includes Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The latter, who’s a new addition, is the first-ever Asian cast member to join the franchise.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As reported by The Inquisitr, she has made guest appearances on RHOBH in the past and had recently been approached by Bravo producers to join as a “friend.”

Last month, Hilton reportedly confirmed that she was in negotiations with Bravo, adding that she wasn’t interested in appearing on the show full-time, Page Six wrote. As a part-time cast member, she won’t have to participate in the reunion specials and other mandatory commitments.

Fans of RHOBH didn’t wait long to react to the news on social media. Judging by the recent tweets, viewers seem to be excited about the new cast addition and are already speculating on what kind of drama she’ll bring.

“KATHY HILTON ON RHOBH ASKAOAOEHSBSGAV I CANT BELIEVE ITS FINALLY HAPPENING,” one person tweeted.

“How did I miss the news that Kathy Hilton is joining RHOBH? My hot take is that she has a historically tumultuous relationship with Kyle and this has a lot of potential to finally knock Kyle off her high horse. Cautiously optimistic,” another fan speculated on Twitter.

“I can’t believe Kathy Hilton is gonna be on RHOBH. I’m stoked to say the least,” a third person tweeted.

“Will she let us know if Kyle stole Kim’s goddamn house,” someone asked on Twitter, referencing an argument between the two sisters on the Season 1 reunion.

Though this is the first time she’s officially joined Bravo’s reality series, this isn’t Hilton’s first experience on reality TV. Apart from her Bravo cameos, she has also featured on daughter Paris Hilton’s Oxygen shows The Simple Life and The World According to Paris, and even hosted an NBC reality series named I Want To Be a Hilton.

The socialite is married to real estate mogul Rick Hilton, with whom she shares four children, including Paris and Nicky.