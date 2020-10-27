‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Amanda Moves Closer To The Truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 28, tease that Paul allows Chance to earn his spot as a detective. Elena sees her worst fears come true as Devon and Amanda’s friendship strengthens. Finally, Jack tries to give both Summer and Kyle some advice on love.

Paul (Doug Davidson) delivers surprising news, according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby (Melissa Ordway) has fantasies about Chance (Donny Boaz) being a detective, but he hopes that the situation is more than just a dream. At long last, Chance and Paul have a meeting, and Paul offers him the job. Chance is thrilled. However, the whole thing doesn’t come without strings attached. Chance is on probation and must prove himself to be a good detective for the Genoa City Police Department. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will appreciate having a new partner in Chance, and Abby will love that her man has a good job so he can settle down with her in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) let her fears get the best of her, and she ended up cheating on Devon (Bryton James) with his cousin Nate (Sean Dominic). Now that she and Devon are broken up, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon are friends. Their connection is growing deeper, too, as Amanda struggles to learn more about her past.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Amanda has more information that Rose might not have been her and Hilary’s biological mom. She and Devon realize that they are friends, and she confides in him about the confusing information she’s getting about her and Hilary’s past. Devon has something of a stake in the situation, too, considering the information is also about his late wife. Amanda simply wants to learn the truth.

Amanda also happens to run into Elena. The latter makes it clear that she wants to win back Devon, but Amanda fears that Elena doesn’t truly know what she wants.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) has a lot of advice to give both Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). He clearly loves his son, and he cares deeply about Summer, who was his step-daughter for many years. Jack made plenty of mistakes when it comes to love over his lifetime, and now he wants to ensure that Kyle and Summer don’t make some of the same mistakes. He wants them to be happy, and he worries that Summer is letting her insecurities get the best of her.

As for Kyle, he says he loves Summer, and Jack encourages him to show her. Whether Summer will believe Kyle remains to be seen, though.