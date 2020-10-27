Pamela Anderson, 53, Rocks Revealing Lingerie, Bends Over, & Squats Down In Front Of Oven

Pamela described herself as a 'sensual vegan.'

Pamela Anderson wore skimpy lingerie and put on a sultry show in her latest social media share. The Baywatch actress was filmed posing provocatively inside a kitchen during a photo shoot, and she delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage with them.

Pamela, 53, gave her video a vintage, artistic vibe by sharing it in black and white. She also added some musical accompaniment that began with a dramatic piano intro. The tune soon transitioned to a jauntier sound with string instruments and sensual singing.

Pamela stood in profile inside a quaint kitchen with classic checkered tile flooring. The walls and cabinets appeared to be white. Behind the former Playboy Playmate, a number of utensils hung on a wall rack, including a few pans and a colander. An open window in the background allowed plenty of natural light in, and a row of potted plants on the windowsill made the space look warm, homey, and inviting.

The oven was open, and Pamela was bending over it front of it with her knees almost perfectly straight. She wore a lingerie set that included a bra decorated with frilly accents and feminine floral lace. The undergarment had had underwire and large supportive cups that boosted her voluptuous bust up. Even though she was standing to the side, viewers still got an occasional glimpse of her famously ample cleavage.

Pamela also had on a pair of delicate silky panties and slinky high-heeled stiletto sandals. The chic shoes had thin straps over the toes and around the ankles. The footwear made her lean legs look incredibly long and enhanced their toned shape. She completed her ensemble with a pair of striped oven mitts.

Pamela’s peachy posterior almost touched the counter behind her as she angled her torso downwards to stare inside the oven. She briefly turned to look in the direction of her photographer, whose camera could be seen in the foreground. As she moved, a few curled locks of her platinum blond hair spilled forward and touched the glass of the range’s open door.

Pamela demonstrated her flexibility by squatting down in front of the door with her legs spread. She tossed her head, draped her arms over her knees, and placed her mitted hands on the side of her head as if she were dismayed by what she was seeing inside the stove. The camera flashed, and the screen cut to black.

Pamela described herself as “The Sensual Vegan” in the caption of her post, and the animal rights activist also reassured her fans that nobody is perfect. Over a span of two hours, her video racked up over 13,000 likes.

“No one does it better than you,” one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

Last month, Pamela posted an Instagram slideshow containing a few steamy pictures that were also snapped inside a kitchen. However, she wore a different sexy lingerie set in those shots.