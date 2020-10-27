Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Amazing Curves In Denim Shorts And Plunging Crop Top

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto teased thousands of her 2.2 million Instagram followers Tuesday, October 27, when she shared some revealing new snapshots of herself.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed outdoors for the two-photo slideshow, as she stood in front of an eye-catching Jeep featuring Bang Energy advertising all over it. Nata positioned herself in the center of each frame, striking two sexy poses that showed off her killer figure.

In the first photo, the model posed facing the camera as she stood with her legs parted. She placed her left hand on her locks, while her other arm was down by her side. She smiled sweetly as she shot a sultry gaze at the lens.

She posed with her backside pointed at the camera for the second snapshot, as she propped her booty out and bent her left leg to flaunt her curves. She also rotated her head over her shoulder to share another smile.

Her long, highlighted, brunette-and-blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

She sported vibrant red polished nails.

Nata showed off her curvaceous physique in a revealing blue top from Bang Energy that featured short sleeves and zipped up in the front. The garment tightly hugged her bust and its plunging front revealed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of denim booty shorts that featured several rips on them. The bottoms were skintight on the model, accentuating her hips and pert booty. Meanwhile, its high-rise design called attention to her flat core.

She finished the look off with a pair of white athletic sneakers from Air Jordan.

In the post’s caption, Nata announced a contest by Bang Energy where someone could win a brand-new Jeep.

The photo set proved to be popular with fans, as it has already accumulated more than 9,000 likes after going live just three hours ago. Dozens of followers also headed to the comments section to shower Nata with compliments on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“Xx you are of indescribable beauty,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a number of heart-eye emoji to the compliment.

“Looking so beautiful and gorgeous,” a second fan chimed in.

“I’m convinced that you would look hot doing anything! Gorgeous,” gushed a third admirer, following the sentiment with fire emoji.

“No-one can wear tight shorts as well as you,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Earlier this month, the model shared another breathtaking post in which she sported a scanty, black bandeau bikini that showed off her amazing form.