Clemson Tigers Star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence States He May Opt Out Of The 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence hinted that he may stay an additional year instead of going to the NFL as previously expected, according to a recent report from ESPN. The Georgia native stated that the future is very unknown right now and that he may remain at Clemson to complete his senior year.

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on. But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen,” he stated in an interview on Tuesday, October 27.

Lawrence is regarded as one of the most dominate players in collegiate football and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has led the Tigers to a perfect season so far in 2020, recording six wins in which he and his squad destroyed their competitors by 20 points or more. During his three years with Clemson, the athlete has maintained a near perfect 31-1 record, with the only loss being to LSU in the National Championship matchup last January. Additionally, he has thrown for over 80 touchdowns and has racked up nearly 9,000 passing yards.

“No matter where I go — whether that’s across the country or whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year — we’ll work it out,” he added at the end of the ESPN interview.

Some sports analysts speculate that one reason Lawrence might stay in college is due to where he is predicted to end up on draft night. Currently, he is anticipated to join the only winless club in the NFL, the New York Jets, in 2021, according to the New York Post. The Jets cannot seem to get anything to go their way and continue to suffer a great deal of frustration and bad luck as the weeks go on.

The current starting quarterback for the club, Sam Darnold, has played terribly in the past few games. In the most recent loss against the Buffalo Bills, he recorded a 31.1 passer rating, the second-lowest of his entire career. Originally predicted to generate a spark of energy for the Jets, the former first-round pick appears to be struggling to revive the offense.

Elsa / Getty Images

Darnold does not seem to be worried about the potential of Lawrence joining and possibly replacing him as the starting quarterback for the organization.

“For me, it’s out of my control,” he remarked regarding the hypothetical situation.

For the remainder of the season, he is focused on improving so his squad can tally its first victory in 2020.

“I’m here to do my best and help this team win games,” he stated.