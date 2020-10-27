‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Lola Yells At Summer

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Tuesday, October 27, featured Kyle working hard to win back Summer’s heart, but a chance meeting with Lola threw a wrench in things. Victoria gave Lily a warning about Billy. Phyllis reminded Billy about a secret they share. Finally, Faith introduced her family to her new friend Jordan.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) turned down Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) offer to buy out Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stake in the hotel. They noticed Summer (Hunter King) in disguise and confronted her about being gone and not telling them much. Summer said she realized some things, which is why she didn’t marry Kyle (Michael Mealor) and asked them to give her space.

After Summer went up to her room, Nick asked Phyllis what she planned to do, and she saw Billy (Jason Thompson). Phyllis went to try to blackmail Billy into helping her with Victoria. He didn’t want to, but after Phyllis brought up his one night stand with Summer, he seemed like he might be swayed to mention it.

Upstairs, Kyle shocked Summer by being in her room. He said he’d guessed her assumed name, which is how he found out the room number. Although she was initially upset, Kyle had set up an entire presentation devoted to their love story. His attention to detail left Summer overwhelmed in a good way. Kyle insisted he still wanted to marry her. However, when he brought up Lola (Sasha Calle), Summer insisted that she was through with him.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At Lola’s (Sasha Calle), she and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) decided to go out to celebrate their first night as roommates. They’re both dealing with breakups, so they wanted the distraction. They were at The Grand Phoenix, and when Kyle followed Summer out of the elevator, Lola yelled at Summer to stop being stupid. She pointed out that Kyle was begging for her to take him back. Lola said it was stupid for them not to be together. That didn’t do Kyle any favors, and Summer reiterated that they weren’t getting back together.

At Chancellor Communications, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stopped by, but Billy wasn’t there. She talked to Lily (Christel Khalil) and warned her about getting too friendly with Billy. Victoria claimed she didn’t want Lily to get hurt because Billy had a penchant for picking risk over stability. Billy showed up, and Lily stepped out. He talked with Victoria and tried to mention her stake in Phyllis’ hotel. However, when Victoria pushed back, Billy told her to do what she needed to do.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) introduced her parents to Jordan (Madison Thompson). When Sharon (Sharon Case) was out of earshot, Nick confronted Jordan about being the person Faith snuck out with, and Jordan promised never to let it happen again. When they were alone, Jordan and Faith talked about how easily fooled Nick had been.

Finally, Nick met Phyllis at Society, and he accused her of thriving on chaos. Phyllis agreed and got Nick to say he loved it.