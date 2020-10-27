Daisy Keech Grabs Her Cheeks While Clad In Insanely Short Shorts

Daisy Keech got cheeky in a pair of booty shorts in the latest Instagram update added to her feed. The model smoldered in two new shots in the October 27 post.

The first photo in the set saw the model posed indoors, where she stood between a door and a wall of vintage-looking lockers. A few vines hung from the top of the structure, and there was a green plant beside her. A geotag in the post indicated that Daisy was in Los Angeles, California.

She stood with her backside facing the camera and looked over her shoulder with a smile. In the second shot, the model averted her gaze in front of her, and only her side profile was visible.

She looked picture-perfect in a sexy set from PrettyLittleThing. On top, she rocked a navy crew neck sweatshirt that was loose on her arms and back. Daisy playfully rolled the piece to tease a peek of her back. In the second photo, she let the fabric fall just above her butt, and it still appeared to have a cropped cut.

She rocked a set of skimpy pink spandex on her lower half, and its vibrant color enhanced her tan. It had a thick waistband that was worn high on Daisy’s midsection and helped to highlight her killer curves. The shorts were snug on her backside, further accentuating her pert derriere. They also boasted a cheeky cut that showed the bottom of Daisy’s booty while also giving her audience a look of her shapely thighs.

Daisy added several accessories to her outfit, including two chunky gold rings on her right hand. She also wore a pair of dainty hoop earrings, providing her attire with just the right amount of bling. Daisy pulled back her blond locks in a loose ponytail, keeping the front pieces out to frame around her face.

In her caption, Daisy noted that she was a “happy little thing,” and her followers have been happy that she shared the sizzling shots with them. In three hours, the update has earned an impressive 302,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Some fans raved over her figure while a few more complimented her cheeky attire.

“Wow so sexy Daisy!! Hoping you will respond to me one day,” one fan commented.

“Omg you’re so gorgeous and sexy,” a second wrote with a trio of emoji next to their words.

“It’s a peach of a morning!” a third social media user raved.

“You are so gorgeous and hot Daisy i love you lots,” one more exclaimed with a few flames.