‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Sticks Out Tongue While Wearing Plunging Lavender Top

On Tuesday, October 27, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Haley Kalil made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing outside in front of gorgeous green foliage and a white wall. She opted to wear a collared long-sleeved lavender top with hook-and-eye closures. The plunging garment accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. Haley indicated that the top was from Forever 21 by tagging the clothing retailer in the body of the post. She also paired the blouse with brown drawstring sweatpants.

For the casual photoshoot, the radiant redhead pulled back her long locks in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face.

In the first image, Haley sat on the tiled floor and lifted up her hands. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera lens while she playfully stuck out her tongue. She altered her position for the following photo by resting her arm on her bent knee. She continued to focus her attention on the photographer, as she touched the top of her head.

In the caption, Haley made reference to the fact her blouse and sweatpants did not exactly go with each other.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Quite a few of Haley’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous! Love the color combo and contrast in your outfit. You look beautiful as always and LOVE that second shot! WOW,” wrote one fan.

“Excuse me! Why so pretty,” added a different devotee.

“GORGEOUS,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“The absolute cutest,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, followed by two heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Haley engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model often posts pictures on Instagram that show her wearing fashionable ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded numerous pictures, in which she wore a houndstooth mini dress that flattered her fantastic figure. She also sported sizable hoop earrings and a dainty choker necklace. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.