Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Pants & Chic Boots

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram to wow her huge fan base with another shot that showcased her beauty. The post was shared on October 27, and it’s attracted a ton of attention in its short time live.

The photo captured the model posed in the middle of a field while a geotag indicated that she was in Sweden. It looked like a beautiful, crisp day with plenty of autumn colors filling the landscape. Anna faced her backside toward the camera as she appeared to be taking a step forward. The model looked over her shoulder, meeting the lens with a sultry smile.

Anna opted for a sexy yet casual outfit that perfectly suited her fit figure. On her upper-half, she wore a gray sweatshirt that draped perfectly off of her figure. It was loose on her arms and midsection, giving the look a cozy vibe. She wore the back of the garment tucked near the waistband of her pants, treating her audience to a great view of her backside.

The Swedish-born beauty paired her top with charcoal pants that were tight on every inch of her body, helping to accentuate her shapely thighs and pert derriere. Each side of the garment was stitched with pockets, helping to direct further attention to her bodacious backside. Anna added a pair of brown suede boots with a gold zipper in the back.

She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and added a tight set of pigtail braids. A few loose pieces of hair framed her face, falling past her cheeks and chin.

In the caption of the update, Anna told her fans that she was taking a “cozy” walk and they have been loving the sexy shot for several reasons. Within an hour, the post has garnered over 43,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Anna’s outfit while a few more complimented her beauty.

“Oh my God! So pretty babieeeeeeeee. Love this look,” one follower gushed, adding a few orange hearts to the end of their comment.

“Looks like it would be a gorgeous walk, with you,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“on a posh field you’re a posh girl on fire,” a third social media user raved with a few flames.

“God I love you I would love to talk to you and meet you one day. You are the most beautiful woman I have seen,” one more wrote.

Last week, Anna flaunted her incredible figure in another sexy outfit. She sported a short leather skirt and a crop top, leaving little to the imagination.