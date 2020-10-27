Shanina Shaik Shows Off Flawless Physique In Mint Green Bikini

Supermodel Shanina Shaik stunned thousands of her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 27, when she shared some shots of herself clad in a bikini.

The 29-year-old Australian bombshell — who is of Pakistani, Saudi and Lithuanian descent — was photographed outdoors for a three-slide series. Shanina stood on a wooden staircase as she struck three sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood up straight with her legs crossed as her body faced the camera. She rested both arms on the staircase’s handrails and popped one hip out to emphasize her curves. She wore a pout on her face and directed her strong glance into the camera’s lens, emitting some serious model energy. The Instagram sensation posed similarly in the second photo, but this time squinted her eyes as she looked downward. The third image again displayed her in a similar pose, however, her legs remained uncrossed in this shot.

Her long brunette locks were flipped to the left and looked to be in natural curls as they blew in the wind.

She rocked a mint green bikini from She Wore What, an online clothing company. The skimpy bra, which featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, tightly hugged her bust, while its low-cut cups revealed some cleavage.

The beauty teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that exuded ’80s vibes. The high-rise briefs, which featured a strap with a gold belt buckle, reached up past the model’s hipbones, highlighting her curvy hips, slim core, and pert booty. She finished the beachside look off with a pair of gray, open-toed, Dior sandals.

In the post’s geotag, Shanina revealed that she was photographed on the island of Cyprus. In the caption, she relayed her admiration for the color green.

The smoking-hot photoset received a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 26,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Nearly 200 admirers also complimented the model in the comments section, praising her figure, good looks, and flattering swimwear.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one user commented.

“You are the best always,” a second fan added.

“What a beautiful color on you. A true queen,” a third admirer asserted.

“She is slaying all the time,” a fourth individual proclaimed, inundating their comment with green heart emoji.

Shanina has served up plenty of jaw-dropping looks to social media. Earlier this month, she wowed her followers when she posted some images of herself in denim booty shorts and a skintight, multicolored top.