‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Thomas Doubles Back & Blasts Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 28 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The designer has been off-kilter for the last couple of days and has been acting strangely. So, when he goes off on Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), both he and the physician may be surprised by the vehemence of his words, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Doubles Back

Thomas is very protective of his sister. For years he said that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was simply not good enough for his younger sibling. He told the waffler that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) deserved better than his bed-hopping ways. So, when he doubles back on his opinion of his former brother-in-law, nobody is more surprised than those who know him.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers indicate that Thomas will defend Liam. While visiting Steffy at the cliff house, he will lash out at the doctor. It appears as if he will notice something that will have him spitting mad.

Since Thomas previously felt that Liam should protect Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) at all costs, it seems as if he may still have the same issue. As a father who also doesn’t live with his son, Thomas may understand how Liam feels about the situation with Kelly.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn promises Steffy that he will love and take care of her the way in which she deserves. pic.twitter.com/MKzzREKvyO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2020

Finn Fights Back

Thomas could feel that Finn is overstepping the boundaries. He may point out that Kelly has a father and that Liam alone has the paternal say in the little girl’s life. Finn has only just appeared on the scene and isn’t entitled to an opinion as to how she should be raised.

Finn doesn’t hold back. When challenged, the physician feels comfortable stating his mind no matter what the consequences. If Thomas thinks that he can walk over Finn, he has another thing coming.

As seen in the above image, Finn told Steffy that he just wanted to be there for her and Kelly. He wants to give them the life that they deserve. He knows that she longed for a family with Liam but that her ex-husband chose to spend his life with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) instead. Finn wants to make sure that she never gets second-best again.

By the end of their conversation, both Finn and Thomas will understand where they stand with each other. The designer may want to protect his sister and his niece from getting hurt, but Finn says that he wants to do the same. The physician may also point out that Steffy is a grown woman and will put him in his place if he’s overstepping the boundaries.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn will be on high alert after seeing the dynamic between Steffy and Thomas on Thursday’s episode.