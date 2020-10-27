Madi Edwards Snaps A Steamy Selfie In Emerald Green Lingerie

Fans quickly took note of the sizzling new addition to her page.

Madi Edwards gave her 722,000 Instagram followers something to talk this week when she shared a steamy new selfie in which she showed some serious skin.

The sizzling snap hit her page on Tuesday, October 27, and quickly captured the attention of the model’s adoring fans. She was seen sitting on the edge of a small white end table as she posed for the shot with her legs spread slightly apart and one arm hung in between her thighs. She held her yellow iPhone in her other hand and positioned in front of her head, hiding her face nearly in its entirety but offering her audience a good look at her phenomenal figure.

Madi went full bombshell for the at-home photoshoot in a set of emerald green lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep, allover tan. The barely there look included a lacy balconette bra with semi-sheer cups and thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The piece appeared to be just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the number as she snapped the shot due to its daringly low scoop neckline. A scandalous amount of cleavage was exposed as a result of the racy design, however, her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

The Aussie hottie also sported a pair of matching lace panties in the same bold hue. The undergarment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips, as well as a glimpse of her toned legs. It also had a satin logo waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and slender frame.

Madi’s platinum locks fell messily over her shoulders, though a glimpse of her striking features could still be seen in the shot. She also added a stack of chunky gold necklaces and a silver bracelet to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

Many fans seemed delighted by the eye-popping selfie, awarding it more than 7,500 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens have also taken to the comments section to compliment the social media star on her latest skin-baring display.

“You are so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“How can you be this perfect?” asked another fan.

“I love your tan & this color on you,” a third follower gushed.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has gone scantily clad on her Instagram page. She recently delighted her followers with another post in which she flaunted her ample assets in a strapless bikini — a look that has earned nearly 19,000 likes to date.