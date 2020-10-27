Leanna Bartlett Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Bodysuit While Licking A Lollipop

Ukrainian bombshell Leanna Bartlett sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy with her Tuesday afternoon post. The model showed off her titillating curves while wearing a leopard-print bodysuit and her 3.2 million followers could hardly contain their enthusiasm for this one.

Leanna noted that the garment was from the Revolve fashion line. The bodysuit was a turtleneck style with long sleeves and a thong cut in the back. The model was photographed with her backside prominently featured, her pert derriere exposed and demanding attention.

The leopard-print fabric clung to Leanna’s fit physique. It showcased the curves of her busty assets and stretched across her taut tummy. She was angled such that the camera caught both her bare booty and her side profile and she glanced over her shoulder to throw a seductive look toward the photographer.

The background in this photo was mostly dark. However, some bright pink fringe hung behind Leanna’s head. The shot was cropped to highlight her perky bum, upper thighs, and torso, and every inch of her figure looked amazing.

Leanna had her blond tresses styled in loose waves that tumbled down her back. The hue of her locks was a bit darker than what she usually showcases and the color perfectly complemented the sexy garment. To elevate the sultry quotient in the shot, Leanna held a pink lollipop up to her plump, slightly parted lips.

In just an hour, the new snapshot already had more than 9,200 likes and 235 comments. Plenty of fire emoji popped up throughout the comments section as everybody tried to demonstrate their love for how hot Leanna looked in this photo. Other people utilized queen crowns, hearts, and other glowing icons to ensure that the Ukrainian beauty knew their feelings for this alluring look.

“Always such a hottie,” one fan raved.

“Oooh now that looks more like a treat than a trick,” another teased.

“My god woman!!!! Incredibly beautiful!!” commented a follower.

“Leanna! One of your top photos,” someone else declared.

The lollipop that Leanna teasingly licked in this new upload was just the latest playful component she has incorporated into her recent Instagram shots. In a video posted a few days ago, she wore a coral bikini and ran around with a water gun as she promoted the Bang Energy drink.

Leanna’s followers clearly love her trend of combining sexy with silly into her snapshots. That earlier video ultimately received 9,400 likes and 270 comments. That would seem to suggest that this new, sexy animal-print ensemble was found to be even more tantalizing than the bikini and her fans seemed to be left wanting more.