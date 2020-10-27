Vicky Aisha Wears Pastel Blue Wig While Squatting In Barely There Underwear & Fishnet Stockings

Australian model Vicky Aisha seems to have gotten into the Halloween spirit. On Tuesday, October 27, the 28-year-old uploaded a series of sizzling snaps from a festive photoshoot.

The photos showed the social media sensation posing in front of a black backdrop that had been adorned with fake cobwebs. Vicky flaunted her fantastic figure in a black corset and a pair of barely there underwear. She also sported a garter belt, fishnet stockings, fingerless elbow-length gloves, and combat boots.

She finished off the look with a pastel blue wig that had been styled in half-up space buns. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the first image, Vicky squatted while facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She rested her hand on her knee and looked over her shoulder. She gazed directly at the camera lens while smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by raising up her bottom. She continued to focus her attention on the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow Vicky [a] woman like you must come from another planet, I have never before seen such pure, amazing and perfect beauty in this world, you look so sexy, you are art besos,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye, heart, fire, rose, and kissing face emoji.

“Gorgeous and very sexy beautiful lady,” remarked another admirer.

“Your hair looks really nice like that,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the tattooed model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded two tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a cheeky latex bodysuit. That post has been liked over 46,000 times since it was shared.