Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Crop Top And Denim Booty Shorts

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente updated her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 27 with some revealing new images of herself, which left plenty of social media users breathless.

For the two-slide series, the 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed outdoors in front of a colorful Jeep that featured Bang Energy advertising on it. Yaslen was the center of attention as she situated herself directly in front of the camera and struck two sexy poses.

In the first image, she stood up straight with her body facing the camera. She had one arm in the air and tugged on her bottoms with the other. She popped one hip out to showcase her curves and smiled widely as she looked directly into the camera’s lens, emitting a playful vibe. The second snapshot displayed the back of her body as she propped her booty out and bent her left leg. She rotated her head over her left shoulder to share another smile while again keeping one arm in the air.

Her mid-length, blond locks, which featured dark roots, were styled in natural-looking waves that fell around her shoulders.

Yaslen flaunted her famous figure in a skimpy, white bralette from Bang Energy. The top featured purple detailing and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was also designed with a plunging front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Further on display was her slim core, as the number barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with distressed denim shorts that tightly hugged her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The bottoms’ high-rise design accented her tiny waist.

Yaslen finished the look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the post’s caption, Yaslen promoted a contest by Bang Energy, in which social media users could win a brand-new Jeep.

The photoset went live less than three hours ago and has already garnered more than 13,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans. More than 100 followers also praised Yaslen about her form, looks, and ensemble in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful baby,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a number of peach, blue-heart, rose, and crown emoji to the compliment.

“The BEST IG account, the BEST posts, the BEST freakin’ person,” a second fan chimed in, following the sentiment with purple heart emoji.

“You are beautiful, I love you,” gushed a third admirer.

“Beautiful and stunning lady,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

