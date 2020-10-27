Genesis Lopez Sizzles In A Skimpy Triangle Bikini

Genesis Lopez delighted her fans on October 26 when she took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling hot snapshot of herself. The Japanese-Brazilian model rocked a teeny orange bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the new update, Genesis wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless physique. The top boasted itty bitty triangle cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The cups were fully-lined but were cut so small that it only covered some parts of her bust. The thin straps that kept the swimwear in place were tied over her neck and around her back.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported was even more revealing. The waistline sat so low on her hips, exposing a lot of skin around her groin area and toned midsection. Viewers expressed their admiration in the comments over her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The garment also featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her lean thighs. The bright-colored bathing suit complemented her tanned skin.

In the brand new update, Genesis was seen inside her Miami home. She was in an empty room, standing sideways, and struck a casual pose that put her enviable curves on display. She decided to spice things up by tugging at her waistband, pulling them up. The babe looked to the side, smiling. The white walls in the room were a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

The bombshell tied her brunette hair in a messy, high bun. She accessorized with a dainty gold choker-style necklace and a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, Genesis greeted her fans and shared that she will be posting some snaps where she will be wearing costumes for Halloween.

Among her 4.8 million followers on the popular social media website, many were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping post. As of this writing, the new share has received more than 112,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Dedicated online supporters were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping display. Most of them complimented her insanely toned figure, while countless other admirers praised her facial features.

“My life is complete now that I found your IG. I am so happy today, especially when I saw this picture,” a fan wrote.

“In my opinion, you are the most beautiful woman on the planet. I like your pumpkin-colored bikini. Looks so good on you,” gushed another admirer, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! How is this not the best body ever? You are so hot and so beautiful. I am so looking forward to your outfits,” added a third social media follower.