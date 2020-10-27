Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Gold Bikini

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa sent hearts racing around the world on Monday, October 26, when she uploaded some sexy new images for her 12.3 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old bombshell was photographed outdoors for the three-photo slideshow, while she stood in front of a wall of shrubbery. She was centered in each frame as she struck three sultry poses that highlighted different parts of her figure.

In the first image, she posed slightly from her left side as she propped her backside out, showcasing her curvy physique. Both hands grabbed on her locks as she pouted and looked away from the camera’s lens, exuding an air of mystery. The second photo zoomed in on her upper body, flaunting her chest and face. She again looked away from the camera. The third snapshot displayed her in a more candid light as she looked down in front of her with one arm mid-air.

Jailyne’s long, raven hair was parted slightly off center and styled pin straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails were perfectly manicured, complete with white polish.

The model showed off her killer curves in a skimpy, metallic gold bikini top that featured black detailing and tied around her neck, back and midriff, highlighting her slim core. The garment’s tiny triangular cups were designed with cutouts that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of matching, scanty, high-rise bottoms that accentuated her hourglass physique.

Jailyne accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a hamsa charm and two bracelets.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed at The St. Regis hotel in the Maldives. She also stated in the caption that she went au naturel for the photos.

The sizzling photoset was met with a great deal of enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 283,000 likes in less than a day after being uploaded. Thousands of fans also took to the comments section to share their love for Jailyne’s killer figure, her good looks, and her tiny bathing suit.

“You are perfect, you look good AF without makeup,” one Instagram user wrote, adding heart-eyes emoji to the compliment.

“Beautiful, all natural, perfect,” a second fan chimed in.

“Damn you have an amazing body” gushed a third admirer.

“Your best pics yet,” a fourth individual proclaimed, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

