Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Engaged, ‘Yes Please!’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement with an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday.

The couple posed for their photo kissing in baseball caps, with Stefani’s hand held towards the camera to show off her engagement ring.

Country music star Blake also shared the same photo on his Instagram.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” the singer wrote in his caption.

“AMAZING! Congratulations to you both,” fellow The Voice judge John Legend commented on Stefani’s post.

“THE BEST!” singer and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson added.

The musical pair have been together since 2015 when they met as judges on the set of reality competition show The Voice.

Gwen, 51, was previously married to the musician Gavin Rossdale. They had three sons together – Kingston, Apollo and Zuma.

In 2016 the two artists went through a contentious divorce.

Blake, 44, was previously married to Kaynette Gern until 2006. He later tied the knot with music star Miranda Lambert before their eventual divorce in 2015.