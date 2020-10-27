Gabriella Abutbol Shows Off Round Buns In A Thong Bikini While Riding Axell Hodges’ Motocross Bike

Gabriella revealed that she had to borrow her boyfriend's bike because she didn't have a car.

Gabriella Abutbol risked suffering major road rash by riding a dirt bike in a revealing bikini. In the caption that accompanied her latest Instagram video, the model explained that she didn’t have a car, so she had to borrow some wheels from her boyfriend, professional motocross competitor Axell Hodges.

Gabriella was filmed in the driveway outside her home. She stood near the garage and got prepared to ride by putting on an important piece of safety gear: a dark gray off-road helmet with a visor and a chin strap, which she was shown securing. However, while her head was completely covered up, most of the rest of her body was left unprotected.

Her unusual choice in riding apparel consisted of two mismatched halves of the many bikinis that she owns. She rocked a string bikini top that featured a white base color and a summery pattern of yellow lemons with green leaves. She partnered the piece with a solid white thong. The bottoms were a classic style with a scooped front and high sides that emphasized her legs’ length and toned shape.

Gabriella completed her look with a pair of low-top canvas sneakers that boasted a gray tie-dye print. The shoes’ laces, midsoles and rubber cap toes were white.

Her attire above the ankles ensured that her viewers’ eyes were directed upwards. She stood to the side a short distance away from the camera to give her fans a good look at the round curves of her pert derriere. She also flaunted her flat stomach as she slid her helmet over her dark hair, which was styled in a long braid.

Gabriella approached the camera and thrust her hand in front of it to make a claw-like motion followed by a fist bump. The video then cut to a shot of the model from behind as she zipped away on her boyfriend’s green motocross bike. She kept her mostly-bare buns off the seat by standing up on the foot pegs. Her golden retriever, Nixxon, gave chase as she drove downhill on a paved road surrounded by trees and other plants.

The soundtrack Gabriella chose for her video was Ritt Momney’s cover of the 2006 Corinne Bailey Rae hit “Put Your Records On.” So far, her post has racked up over 67,000 likes and scores of comments.

“Perfect body,” wrote model Niece Waidhofer, who included two fire emoji with her compliment.

“When couples start to look alike,” read another message.

“I’ll take that as a compliment cuz axells sexy as hell,” Gabriella replied.

“You could win every race…no one would want to pass you…lmao,” one admirer quipped.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Gabriella also thrilled her fans when she decided to ride a classic bicycle in a thong bikini. She shared a photo of herself straddling the bike, and she commented on how dirty her bare feet were.