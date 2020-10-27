Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Strappy Black Bikini While Relaxing On The Beach In Mexico

Cindy also rocked a fishnet sarong and round sunglasses.

Cindy Prado is keeping the vacation pics coming. The model recently returned home from Tulum, Mexico, and has been flooding her 1.7 million Instagram followers with photos from the luxurious trip.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Cuban bombshell lit up her account with another tantalizing set of snaps from the vacation. She shared a total of five images in the upload that were captured on Tulum Beach, per the geotag, where Cindy was seen lounging on a plush beach chair underneath the shade of a white tasseled umbrella.

She struck a number of poses as she relaxed by the shore, and at one point stretched her body across the oversized cushion while propping her head up in her hand. She also enjoyed a refreshing beverage — possibly a Cuba Libre.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimsuit, and Cindy’s certainly did not seem to disappoint. She opted for a strappy black two-piece from Fashion Nova, which she indicated in the caption of the post was called the “Sweet Summer Nights 2 Piece Bikini.” It included a bandeau-style top with a low square neckline that showed off the model’s ample cleavage. A teasing glimpse of underboob could also be seen as Cindy worked the camera, giving the shots even more of a seductive vibe.

The swimsuit also included a pair of matching bottoms with a daringly high-cut design. It had a unique waistband with two sets of straps, the first of which sat parallel to her navel to accentuate her trim waist. The second set was a thinner band that wrapped tightly around her hips, highlighting her killer curves and shapely thighs. The piece also featured a detachable pair of straps that crisscrossed over Cindy’s midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The influencer added a fishnet sarong to her scanty swimwear look, as well as sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. She wore a slew of jewelry as well for some additional bling, including a trendy necklace stack, hoop earrings, and a chunky chain bracelet.

Fans were hardly shy about showing Cindy some love for her latest swimwear look, with dozens quickly flocking to the comments section to let their admiraiton be known.

“You are a stunning and very sexy lady,” one person wrote.

“So pretty,” praised another fan.

“You look fabulous in every bikini, but especially so in black,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 13,000 likes within two hours of going live.