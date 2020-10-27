Bella Araujo Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Thong Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo uploaded a sizzling new video to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 27, wowing thousands of her 2.7 million followers.

The 29-year-old was outdoors by the pool for the footage, which was paired to a song called “Don’t Say Goodbye” by Tove Lo, Alok and Ilkay Sencan. Bella stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera and moved through a number of sexy poses.

The clip began with the model standing up straight on her tip-toes as she propped her booty out to showcase her curves. The camera’s lens ran up and down her figure as she turned around to show off the front of her body. She also adjusted her locks and grabbed on her bottoms. She sported a pout on her face before smiling widely, emitting both sultry and happy vibes.

Her long, highlighted brunette locks looked to be in their natural curly state as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long, square-cut nails were perfectly manicured and sported a French tip design.

Bella showed off her curvy physique in a skimpy, lilac bathing suit. The bikini top featured gold accents, ruffled edges, and a bandeau-style body that tightly wrapped around her busty figure. The garment also featured a cutout between its two rectangular cups, revealing a bit of cleavage. She teamed the top with matching, scanty, thong bottoms that drew eyes to her bodacious booty and curvy hips. The briefs’ side straps were tied into bows and raised up past her hipbones, calling attention to her slim waist.

Bella accessorized the poolside look with a watch.

She tagged byyasconcept, a health and beauty company, in the post’s caption.

The sizzling clip quickly became a hit on social media, amassing more than 31,000 likes and 142,000 views within two hours of being uploaded. A staggering 935 fans also commented under the footage to verbalize their admiration for the stunner’s physique, good looks, and revealing swimwear.

