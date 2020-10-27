Emily Ratajkowski Shares Nude Snaps At 20 Weeks Pregnant After Announcing She Is Expecting

Emily Ratajkowski posed nude for two mirror selfies that showed off her 20-week baby bump, as she shared her changing body with her Instagram followers on Tuesday. Just one day before, the model had announced via a short video for Vogue, posted to her Instagram, that she was pregnant.

The social media star went completely nude for the two shots, apart from a pair of white socks with black detailing. She wore her brown shoulder-length locks down, and appeared to be fresh out of the shower with her hair still damp. Despite being naked in the image, Emily didn’t forget to accessorize, and sported a pair of chunky golden hoops in her earlobes. She posed in a large bedroom with white walls and gray stone floors, and a bed dressed with white linen was visible behind her.

In the first shot Emily shared a close look at her burgeoning baby bump, with blinds at the window casting vertical stripes of light and shade onto her body. Her silhouette was beautifully cast onto the floor behind her, lending the photo an artsy vibe. She bent her right leg forward, and covered her cleavage with her right hand and her phone, which was strategically placed to protect her modesty and ensure the photo made it through Instagram’s strict nudity filters.

The second shot saw Emily strike a similar pose to the first, but the frame was more zoomed out, which meant her followers could see more of the room, including a large mirror over the bed, and the wooden beams jutting from the ceiling.

In her caption, the model revealed that she was “getting to know” her pregnancy body, and that she was 20 weeks along in her journey to motherhood.

The post racked up more than 2.1 million likes in just four hours, with over 10,000 of Emily’s 26.9 million followers heading over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the tasteful snaps.

“BEAUTIFUL EM!!!!,” wrote one, alongside four red heart emoji.

“Congratulations mama!!!,” commented another fan.

“I love how Emiliy pregnant, looks like me after breakfast lol,” joked a third follower.

As The Inquisitr reported, Emily’s pregnancy announcement video was both written and filmed by the model herself, and saw her strike different poses in different locations, wearing a variety of outfits. In a moving voice over, Emily spoke as if she was addressing the child as she talked about what they will look like, her own changing figure, and how excited she is for the world to welcome them. You can see the video here.