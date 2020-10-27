Kendall Jenner Rocks Two Bikinis In Stunning Beach Snaps: ‘Locations A Secret’

Kendall Jenner gave fans a few sneak peeks of her secret beach getaway in a new Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The model shared a collection of photos and videos of the stunning scenery, as well as some videos of herself rocking two different skimpy bikinis.

In one video, Kendall sat at a tiki bar as a gentle breeze flowed under the thatched roof. She sported a demi-cut top covered in vibrant florals with a small tie in the front. The tight cups squeezed her ample cleavage out. Meanwhile, on the bottom, matching high-cut strings could be seen tied above her hips, hugging her hourglass figure closely.

The reality star wore a bright yellow flower in her light brunette locks as she sipped on a creamy beverage from a tall glass. She wrapped her lips around the straw and looked slyly at the camera.

In another clip, Kendall posed in front of a wooden-framed round mirror. A blue wall could be seen behind her as what looked to be a living room could be seen in the background. Additionally, a white spherical light was visible in the mirror, casting bright rays on the supermodel’s tan skin.

She recorded herself wearing a black and white animal-print bra with a silver ring in the center and several strings wrapped around the smallest part of her waist, drawing in her curvy shape. Her flat tummy could be seen between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom with similar rings on the sides. Kendall playfully twirled one of the strings as she crossed her legs and arched her body in a way that emphasized her figure.

She also included a panning video of the stunning sunset over gentle waters, as well as an aerial shot of the ocean and and a projector screen on the beach during the night.

The post proved to be a huge success with Kendall’s followers, as it garnered more than 3.6 million likes and just over 13,000 comments in under an hour. Among the fellow stars and fans to leave compliments were Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, and close family friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Scotty Cunha.

“Omg you are soooooooo cute,” Scotty wrote.

“The prettiest ever,” another fan added.

“A beautiful queen in a beautiful place,” a third person penned.

Kendall isn’t always too active on her Instagram account, but when she is, her fans cannot get enough. In another recent share, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star snapped a mirror selfie in a pink tie-dye bodysuit, which her followers loved.