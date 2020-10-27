Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging White Bra & Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Tuesday, October 27, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing photo on her secondary Instagram account.

The picture showed the 21-year-old posing in a desert. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nata opted to wear a plunging white bra underneath an open white blouse that had slid off of her shoulder. She also had on a pair of tiny distressed denim shorts. The ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Nata’s sizable thigh tattoo. She finished off the look with sunglasses and a delicate belly button ring.

The blond bombshell pulled back her long honey-colored hair in a messy bun and sported her signature white-tipped French manicure.

For the photo, Nata stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She appeared to be adjusting her sunglasses, as she lowered her gaze and parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that the picture was taken at an earlier date, as she stated that she was “so excited” to travel “to Dubai” once again. Nata also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had shot the photo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful goddess,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“[Y]ou are such a beautiful woman,” added a different devotee, along with two red heart emoji.

“Very beautiful and extremely stunning,” remarked another admirer.

“You look wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits.

Recently, she uploaded a picture on her main account that showed her wearing a revealing ensemble based on the Scooby-Doo character Velma, which featured a tight cropped turtleneck and a miniskirt. That post has been liked over 430,000 times since it was shared.