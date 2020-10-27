Kate Bock Brings Fall To The Beach In A Navy Blue Bikini & Khaki Trenchcoat

Kate Bock returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 27, to show how she was mixing summer and fall fashion for a trip to the beach. The model took to her account just moments ago to debut her unique look in a hot new photo that has already been showered with love.

The image was snapped in the Hamptons, per the geotag. It appeared to be from a recent photo shoot with Hamptons Magazine, though Kate labeled it an “outtake” in the caption. She stood on a beautiful beach with her bare feet in the sand and propped one leg up on her toes. Her head was turned to the side to meet the camera’s lens, which she gazed back at with an intense and sultry stare.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model was clad in a sexy bikini that perfectly suited her slender frame. She rocked a navy blue two-piece that included a sports bra-style top with a low scoop neckline that showed off her cleavage. It fit snugly over her chest and cut off right at her rib cage, offering a good look at her flat tummy and abs as well.

The bottom half of Kate’s look boasted a high-rise style that was belted around her hips to accentuate her tiny waist. It also featured a high-cut design that highlighted her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Though it appeared to be a bright and sunny day for a photo op on the beach, there also seemed to be a slight breeze, as Kate’s blond locks were blown messily around her face as she worked the camera. Luckily, the Canadian beauty was prepared for the chilly fall weather with an extra layer to add over her swimsuit. She sported a khaki-colored trenchcoat with plaid lining but left it completely open to give her fans a full look at her phenomenal figure. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner.

Fans wasted no time in showering the new addition to Kate’s Instagram feed with love. It has amassed more than 2,600 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Wow what a great shot,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“That’s an outtake?! That’s 1000x better than any picture I’ve ever taken,” a third follower remarked.

“This is everything,” added a fourth admirer.

Kate previously shared another stunning photo from her feature in Hamptons Magazine earlier this month. In that shot, she was scantily clad once again, wearing a peach-colored bikini from luxury designer Christian Dior.