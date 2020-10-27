Number Of People With Coronavirus Antibodies Is Rapidly Falling

The number of people who are testing positive for having antibodies to the novel coronavirus has dropped rapidly in recent months, tumbling 26 percent. The finding is significant because it puts into question the ability of populations to achieve herd immunity, since the concept relies on populations with antibodies increasing, not decreasing.

According to the BBC, 60 out of 1,000 people in the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at the end of June. But by September, only 44 out of 1,000 citizens were positive.

Wendy Barclay, who leads the infectious disease department at Imperial College in London, weighed in on the recent study of 365,000 individuals showing a drop in immunity.

“We can see the antibodies and we can see them declining and we know antibodies on their own are quite protective,” she said. “On the balance of evidence, I would say it would look as if immunity declines away at the same rate as antibodies decline away, and that this is an indication of waning immunity.”

It appears that those with asymptomatic cases experience a more rapid decline in immunity than those who exhibited symptoms. Older people had fewer antibodies to begin with and showed fewer over time. Younger individuals had a slower decline.

This means that individuals can get reinfected with the virus. However, it isn’t clear whether the second infection would be as dramatic as the first. So far, there have only been a few confirmed cases of reinfection, but the researchers suggested that this could be because the pandemic peaked in the country in March and April, which means that immunity would be just fading now.

Pedro Vilela / Getty Images

The findings raise the question of whether or not a vaccine will be effective against the disease, but scientists say that its still possible that an innoculation can provide immunity.

“The big picture is after the first wave, the great majority of the country didn’t have evidence of protective immunity,” said Professor Graham Cooke. “The need for a vaccine is still very large, the data doesn’t change that.”

“The vaccine response may behave differently to the response to natural infection,” added Professor Paul Elliott.

The White House has touted the idea of working towards herd immunity by allowing young individuals to become infected with the disease as a way to return to something looking like normal life again. However, the US has experienced a surge of the virus in recent days, with the highest number of new cases in a single day last week, as The Inquisitr previously reported.