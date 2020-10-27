Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Shows Some Skin In Billowy White Tank Top & Loose Jeans

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, opted to show off a little skin in a recent Instagram post on Monday night. The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star caught the attention of her 3.4 million followers when she rocked a billowy white tank top and some loose jeans.

Sarah Michelle looked stunning in the snapshot, where she endorsed a weight loss procedure called cool sculpting. The actress put her fit figure in the spotlight as she showcased her muscular arms and shoulders in the top. The shirt also boasted a low-cut neckline that showed just in a hint of her cleavage.

Sarah tucked the front of her top into her pants, which fit snugly around her slim waist. The jeans fit loosely around her long legs, which she credited the procedure for. She added a bit of flair to the otherwise casual look, opting for a pair of hoop earrings and some rings on her fingers.

She stood on a hardwood floor in front of her kitchen with her hip pushed to the side. She hooked both of her thumbs into the pockets of her pants and pulled her shoulders back. Sarah’s head was tilted to the side and she wore a slight smirk on her face.

In the background of the pic, a tall wooden ladder was leaned against a white wall. The decor piece was used to hold the actress’ throw blankets. A table, chairs, and barstools were visible behind her, as well a some of her kitchen appliances.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s followers didn’t seem to mind the sultry post. The photo garnered more than 22,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. However, she turned off the commenting on the photo to deter anyone from leaving their thoughts and opinions about the photo or her message.

As many of Sarah’s fans already know, she’s often seen looking stylish in her Instagram snaps. She’s become known for her fashion sense, whether she’s dressing up or down.

Earlier this month, Sarah and her close friend, actress Shannen Doherty, gave their followers something to talk about when they rocked revealing one-piece bathing suits in the pool after being thrown from a large inflatable raft in the shape of a bull. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 580 comments.