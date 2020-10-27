Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Stunning Toned Abs & Pert Backside In Sexy White Pants

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her sizzling figure for her 122 million followers on Instagram in her October 27 update. She used the social media platform to promote an eye-catching outfit, courtesy of her company, Good American.

Khloe tantalized her fans as she showcased her cleavage in a sports bra that featured a deep V-neck cut and thick straps that hugged her tanned shoulders. She also wore an off-white jacket, but it only covered her arms and hung loosely off her shoulders to flaunt her sculpted midsection. To tie the entire ensemble together, she slayed in a pair of white, high-rise leggings. The garment included adjustable strings in the waistband that she tied in a bow. She rocked silver high heels that featured two sets of straps that rested across the tops of her feet and ankles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. Her insanely long, dark brown hair was parted down the middle of her scalp and held together in a long braid that lay on the right side of her body and fell all the way down to her waist.

Khloe struck a powerful pose for the snap. She twisted her hips to face her left side while she kept the rest of her body toward the camera. With her left leg, she kept a slight bend in her knee, which drew attention to the definition in her quadriceps. She pushed her weight toward her right leg, which accentuated the pert curves of her backside as well as her abs. She extended both arms out to the side and rested her hands on what appeared to be a set of stadium bleachers. Khloe maintained a serious expression on her face and shot her photographer a seductive gaze.

The influencer’s fans went crazy for her latest sexy photo and made sure to send her words of love and admiration in the comments section of the post.

“You look gorgeous,” one person wrote, as they added a fire emoji.

“This fit is everything!” another fan exclaimed.

“I love everything about this Queen!” a third follower gushed.

The post was well-received, as her followers gave the snap nearly 400,000 likes and hundreds of comments only an hour after it went live.

This is not the first time Khloe has shown off her amazing physique while modeling attire from Good American. Recently, she promoted the company’s cozy sweatpants, as reported by The Inquisitr. The outfit included a black cropped long-sleeved sweatshirt and matching black pants that drew attention to her curvy figure.