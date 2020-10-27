Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Finn Faces Jackie & Their ‘Unfinished Business’

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s show suggest that viewers may learn some juicy details about Finn and Jackie’s long-standing tense dynamic. The two have been at odds for years and fans have had plenty of theories about what’s at the center of this drama. The sneak peek for the October 27 show shared via Twitter indicate that the two will cross paths and this could be quite tense.

The preview shows Finn mentioning that there is a lot left unsaid between them. Jackie listens intently and the General Hospital teaser indicates that he has unfinished business with her.

What is really at the core of the strife between them? The official story has been that Finn never liked Jackie because she married his father Gregory so soon after his mother’s death. Finn has remained mostly estranged from his father for decades, and there’s clearly a strained dynamic with Jackie.

General Hospital fans suspect that there are some deep secrets swirling about this conflict though. Were Jackie and Gregory already involved before Finn’s mother died? Did Finn and Jackie have a fling themselves? Could Chase actually be Finn’s son, not Gregory’s?

Viewers surely will not get definitive answers regarding all of those possibilities during Tuesday’s show. However, General Hospital spoilers do signal that some hints may emerge.

Tuesday’s episode will also have some drama related to Carly, Nina, Jax, and Valentin. General Hospital teasers note that Carly will struggle to remember something about Nelle’s fall that has been nagging at her. Valentin will cross paths with Nina, and she’ll apparently do her best to put him in his place.

Viewers will see Sasha wound up and raising eyebrows. It seems she’ll be at the Metro Court and apparently high as her drug use escalates. Valentin will point out that she seems quite a bit perkier than the last time he saw her. In addition, General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Chase will notice her erratic behavior and wonder what’s happening.

Anna seems ready to be open and honest with Kevin about her worries regarding Alex and Peter. In fact, she will ask him to help her find the answers she’s desperately seeking.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Dustin will reach out to Dante at the Floating Rib, suggesting that it’s time the two get to know one another. In addition, Curtis will talk with Nina. He may offer to help her with the next phase of her renewed search for her daughter, as he’ll mention that he can be quite charming.

The November sweeps period officially begins in a matter of days and General Hospital teasers promise big developments. This next episode will seemingly lay the groundwork for some of the juicy events ahead and fans are quite anxious to see what’s coming.