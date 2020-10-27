Kanye West Responds To Jennifer Aniston Telling People Not To Vote For Him

Kanye West has seemingly responded to Jennifer Aniston’s recent social media post where she asked her Instagram followers not to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

As reported by Page Six, West took shots at Aniston in a now-deleted tweet, by sharing a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article titled “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.'”

“Wow [emoji face] that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo,” he reportedly wrote in the caption.

In the tweet, West referred to his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, in which he discussed his presidential campaign, opened up about having COVID-19, and said that God called him to be the “leader of the free world.”

“I thought of it like if I was a pastor of a 100,000-person church, but then I was also a captain, a sailor, and then we went to war and I said: ‘I’m gonna man this ship that has 1000 people on it because God is calling me to take this position,'” he told Rogan.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time West has fired back at criticism lately. Earlier this month, he responded to Issa Rae’s recent Saturday Night Live appearance, CNN reported. In one of her skits, Rae played an NAACP lawyer who promises she’d be “voting for everybody Black” — with the exception of West.

“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family,” West wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Aniston took to Instagram to reveal that she’s voted for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, while asking her 35.7 million followers to be “responsible” and not to vote for West.

In the same post, the popular actress also took shots at Donald Trump, claiming that he’s not taking racism as a serious issue and ignoring the importance of facts and science when it comes to COVID-19. She also complained about the lack of women in power, saying that men are left deciding what American women can and cannot do with their own bodies.

The Jesus Is King rapper announced he was running for president on July 4 and held his first and only rally in South Carolina.

Although he missed the presidential ballot access deadline in over 20 states, West qualified in 12 others, including Utah, Vermont, Colorado, Louisiana, and Tennessee.