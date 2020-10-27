Natalie Roser Looks Sleek In Navy Sports Bra & Leggings: ‘Feeling Peachy’

Natalie Roser was “feeling peachy” in her new athletic wear. The supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, and showed off a navy athleisurewear set. The multi-slide offering includes one photo and two videos.

The Australian beauty is an ambassador for the Alo brand, which specializes in sportswear. She promoted the outfit and added black and blue hearts to her caption. Her geotag seems to indicate that she was in Sydney, Australia at the time that the photograph was taken.

Natalie wore a compression sports bra with thin spaghetti straps that hugged her shoulders. The bra, which could easily have doubled as a crop top, had a scooped neckline that allowed her to flaunt her ample cleavage.

However, the bottoms definitely took center stage in the offering. The high-waist leggings hid her navel and provided additional tummy support, not that the model needed help in that department. Natalie flaunted her trim waist and flat stomach in the post. The ultra-tight leggings also had built-in support across her quads, glutes, and thighs.

Natalie styled her hair in a middle-part. She wore a low ponytail and allowed her blond tresses to fall down her back. She completed the understated look with simple gold earrings.

The influencer posed indoors in a light gray room. There were pictures and barre rails on the walls, indicating that the space could be used for some form of physical activity. Natalie’s mat, towel, skipping rope, Pilates ring, and water was strewn across the floor.

In the only snap that she shared, the blonde took a selfie. She rested her full weight on one knee and pushed forward with her hand on the other. Natalie smiled brightly at the camera. The first video clip showed her completing the move by pushing forward. She then came back to the starting position. Her booty looked peachy in the clip as she moved back and forth.

The third and final clip showed Natalie’s exercise routine at high speed. She skipped and worked with the Pilates ring on the floor.

Natalie’s fans loved the peek into her fitness world. Most of them were impressed by her commitment to her physical health while others waxed lyrical about her beauty. The offering has already accumulated over 8,000 likes.

“Very firm body, good work,” one fan praised.

“I definitely work out at the wrong places,” another noted.

An admirer even made a declaration of their affection.

“Absolutely amazing woman. I love you,” they raved and followed the comment with a slew of emoji.

A fourth Instagram user posted an enigmatic thought.

“The mirror has two faces, both beautiful in your case,” they gushed.

