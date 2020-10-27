Abby Rao Lets It All Hang Out In A Skimpy Lilac Crop Top In Tantalizing Bedroom Snaps

This was Abby's first post on the social media platform in nearly two weeks.

Abby Rao made an eye-popping return to her Instagram page on Monday following a stretch of silence on the social media platform. The model and TikTok star thrilled her 2.3 million followers with a tantalizing set of bedroom snaps that added some serious heat to her feed.

The upload included a total of three slides that captured the 23-year-old getting cozy in her bed, which was covered in a comfy blue blanket and several plush pillows. She sat on her knees with her legs spread slightly apart as a stream of sunlight spilled in from an open window somewhere outside of the frame. It fell perfectly over Abby as she struck a number of poses for the camera, including one where she arched her back in a seductive manner.

Abby opted for a cozy and casual ensemble for the sultry photoshoot, but it was still sexy nonetheless. She slipped into a skimpy lilac crop top with thin spaghetti straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. It had a sexy scoop neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, displaying a scandalous amount of cleavage that threatened to spill out of the piece entirely. The piece also boasted wide arm holes that exposed an eyeful of sideboob as she worked the camera.

The top proceeded to hug Abby’s midsection before cutting off in the middle of her torso, teasing a peek at her flat tummy and abs. She teamed it with a pair of blue ribbed shorts that hugged her lower half in all of the right ways, highlighting her pert derriere and killer curves. The bottoms hit the tops of her thighs, showing off her toned legs to adoring fans. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right around her navel, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette along the way.

The blond bombshell added a slew of accessories to her scanty look, including a set of glitzy rings and chain necklaces. A pair of gold hoop earrings also peeked out from underneath her platinum locks, which were styled in a deep side part and spilled messily around her back and shoulders.

Fans seemed thrilled by Abby’s return to Instagram and were hardly shy about showing the triple-pic update some love. It has amassed more than 252,000 likes within less than a day’s time, as well as 1,640 comments and compliments.

“Omggggg…..definition of beauty in one picture,” one person wrote.

“Astonishing,” praised another fan.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“I missed ur posts,” added a fourth admirer.

While Abby’s posts have been few and far between lately, they always seem to impress her online audience. Previously, the star heated things up when she showed off her enviable buns in a pink thong bikini while posing on a roof — a look that has amassed nearly 271,000 likes to date.