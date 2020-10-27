‘DWTS’ Pros Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater & Peta Murgatroyd Share Their Jaw-Dropping Ghoulish Looks

Dancing with the Stars pros Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, and Peta Murgatroyd shared their jaw-dropping ghoulish looks in a new Instagram share on the heels of Villains Night on the ABC competition series. While the three women and their former celebrity partners Jesse Metcalfe, Charles Oakley, and Vernon Davis were eliminated from participating in the Halloween-themed episode, that didn’t stop the longtime pals from getting dressed up for their own spooky fun on social media.

On the left was Sharna. She was made up as a skeleton. Three-quarters of her face was hidden underneath a detailed makeup application that made her look exactly like an undead person comprised of bones. The one eye that had no makeup on it appeared to have a colored contact placed atop it to make it look extraordinarily blue. The other eye featured a bold white contact lens. Sharna wore a long, blond wig that cascaded down over her shoulders.

Next to Sharna stood Emma. The wife of pro Sasha Farber appeared on camera during the episode as she cheered her partner on during his Carrie-inspired performance with One Day at a Time star Justina Machado. Emma was dressed as the ghoul from the film Beetlejuice. Her normally blond tresses were dyed a bright green color. She wore white makeup atop her face. Three silver bolts appeared to be attached to the left side of her neckline. She wore a bold black and white striped jacket.

Finally, Peta appeared to channel the character of Cersei Lannister from the HBO series Game of Thrones. Her long tresses were worn wavy along the sides of her face. Two pieces of her hair were braided tightly and woven to the back of her head. She appeared to have on a red garment.

DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold, who sat out this season as she is pregnant with her first daughter, was one of the first to comment on the snap. She shared how much she loved the photo and how she missed her pals.

Emma asked her followers which ladies were the tricks in her caption. Fans rallied and responded by liking the striking photograph over 38,000 times thus far.

