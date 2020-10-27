Corrie Yee Showcases Killer Curves In Stunning Red Bikini: ‘Beach Vibes’

Corrie Yee showcased her killer curves for a racy new Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The brunette bombshell — who boasts over 1.1 million followers online — posed in a stunning red bikini for the shot.

In the sultry pic, Corrie looked hotter than ever while wearing a bright crimson-colored two-piece. The top of the swimwear included thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bottoms hugged her curvy hips and petite waist snugly while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in full view for the snap. She also gave the beachwear a bit of sparkle by adding a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Corrie stood in the water for the shot. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she arched her back. She placed both of her hands in her hair and turned her head to the side while wearing a seductive expression on her face.

She accompanied the photo with a video of herself walking through the water as well. In the background, the waves rippled and a sunlit sky could be seen. Corrie geotagged her location as Cove Beach in Dubai.

Her long, dark hair was pushed back away from her face. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Corrie’s followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,200 times within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 80 messages during that time.

“Awesome post Corrie!” one follower wrote.

“I gotta go to the beach when you do I swear,” another stated.

“You are such as smokeshow. I can’t even wit that pretty face gurl. Just gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Love those waves!!!” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans know that she looks great in red. She’s often seen rocking the color while sporting skimpy bathing suits, racy lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

Most recently, Corrie got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a red lace lingerie set that she dressed up with a nude leather jacket and matching stiletto heels. That upload was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 190 comments.