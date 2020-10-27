Eli Lilly Coronavirus Treatment Bamlanivimab Abandoned After Ineffective Response From Patients

The United States government ended a study of a coronavirus treatment from drugmaker Eli Lilly after the drug proved to be ineffective in helping patients recover from COVID-19.

NBC News reported that the sponsors of the study, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), found there was a low chance of the medication being an effective remedy for those recovering from COVID-19.

The drug, known as bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555), was previously believed to be one of the most promising clinical trials in development to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a similar treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals when he contracted the virus in early October, as The Inquisitr reported.

The study’s cancellation marked the second setback for Eli Lilly regarding bamlanivimab; two weeks prior, as Reuters reported, the federal government paused the program over safety concerns.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Eli Lilly is still seeking confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so the treatment can be used in emergency situations for people struggling to recover from the infection during the early stages, but who are only experiencing mild symptoms linked to the virus.

The company stated that further results showed the remedy can help those who have not been hospitalized with COVID-19. In a statement responding to the NAID’s decision, Eli Lilly confirmed it would discontinue the trials for those recuperating in the hospital with COVID-19.

“The ACTIV-3 clinical trial is being run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and is the only study evaluating the efficacy of bamlanivimab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Based on an updated dataset from the trial reviewed on October 26, no additional COVID-19 patients in this hospitalized setting will receive bamlanivimab. All other studies of bamlanivimab remain ongoing. This recommendation was based on trial data suggesting that bamlanivimab is unlikely to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover from this advanced stage of their disease” the statement read.

Antibody drugs are thought to be one of the most effective therapies for the symptoms of COVID-19 and are tested within labs and on animals. Specific antibodies attach themselves to the coronavirus and help to abate the infection and, when used during the early stages of the virus, can be effective.

COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide and over 1 million people have died and nearly 45 million cases have been recorded since the pandemic began earlier in 2020.