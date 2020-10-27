Patrick Mahomes Suggests New Home For Toronto Raptors: ‘Bring Them To KC!’

NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly pushed for the Toronto Raptors to relocate temporarily to Kansas City, the same place the Chiefs reside, after reports claimed that the NBA team was looking for a new location. The Raptors are allegedly searching for a new place to call home due to the fact that Canada has put international travel restrictions in place in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mahomes encouraged the squad to join him in Missouri via a recent tweet.

“Bring them to KC!” the quarterback tweeted after learning that the Raptors were looking into moving to Louisville, Kentucky.

Chiefs fans were quick to agree with Mahomes’ suggestion of bringing a professional basketball team to the metropolis, and became excited about the idea.

“KC needs an NBA team. Its’ the only thing that beautiful city is missing,” one person tweeted.

“KC Raptors would be amazing!” another Twitter user wrote.

The city has not had a professional basketball team since the 1984-85 season, in which the Kings moved away to Sacramento, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. The Super Bowl MVP is not the only public figure wanting to bring Toronto’s organization to his town. The city’s mayor, Quinton Lucas, also joined the conversation on Twitter, noting that he approved of the idea.

“Working on it,” Lucas promptly replied via a tweet to Mahomes.

Other pro sports have temporarily moved to the United States from Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to play a majority of its home games in Buffalo toward the end of the MLB season.

There is still a long way to go before an official location will be named as the new home for the NBA club. Ultimately, the decision would only be temporary until government officials decide that travel between the two countries can be done safely. However, it seems like numerous Chiefs fans are excited about the concept of having a professional basketball team make its way to the Show Me State.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The Raptors have the potential to generate an enormous fan base as well as significant amounts of revenue in Missouri, as it is one of the most dominating clubs in the Eastern Conference, according to Bleacher Report. Last season, the squad, led by All-Star Kyle Lowry, finished with the second-best record in the conference. Despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard, the club wrapped up the year with a 53-19 record after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in seven games.