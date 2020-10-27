‘Selling Sunset’ Bombshell Christine Quinn Screams As She Shows Off Cleavage In Vampy Black Dress

Selling Sunset breakout star Christine Quinn posted a typically outrageous and highly glamorous photo to her Instagram page on Monday. In keeping with spooky season, the blonde stunner wore a vampy black dress for the edgy photoshoot, and appeared to let out a scream at the moment the photo was captured.

Christine showed off her spectacular body — and gave fans a good look at her voluptuous cleavage — in a dramatic black dress with a severe structure. The top of the garment consisted of a tight corset made up of transparent mesh and panels of material that were strategically placed to protect the reality star’s modesty. The neckline was cut into a deep V that ensured Christine’s ample assets stole the show, and was connected to thin straps which she wore off the shoulder. The tight skirt hugged the TV personality’s flat stomach and voluptuous hips, and featured two high slits that allowed viewers a glimpse of her lacy stockings.

The social media influencer wore her long blond locks down in loose waves, which were styled to maximum volume with a right side parting, for the fun photoshoot. She kept her accessories simple as she sported just a silver watch with a thin jewel-encrusted strap on her right wrist.

In typical Selling Sunset style, Christine amped up the drama with her pose, as she clutched at the neckline of her dress with both hands, screwed her eyes shut, and opened her mouth wide. She posed against a plain white wall, and her shadow was visible behind her. Meanwhile, her caption gave her followers a fierce lesson on self-love.

The shot raked in more than 100,000 likes in 18 hours, and thousands of Christine’s followers took to the comments section to discuss the over-the-top image.

“The queen has spoken!,” wrote one fan, most likely in response to the reality star’s inspirational caption.

“You gave me the confidence to be my self and not take crap form anyone,” commented another, alongside two pink heart emoji.

“Queen of black dresses,” complimented a third admirer, who added a heart and two heart-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

Christine is the master of super-glam, edgy looks, with myriad photos on her Instagram page dedicated to documenting her outrageous sense of style. As The Inquisitr reported, on October 22 the reality favorite wowed fans with a shot of herself wearing a strapless silver number, embroidered with countless sequins. Christine shot a sultry look over her shoulder at the camera as she showed off the shimmering look. You can see the post here.