Alexa Collins Poses On The Beach In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini During Tulum Vacation

Alexa Collins put her killer curves on display in a sultry new Instagram share on Tuesday morning. The model posted a few shots of herself rocking an animal-print bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed in wet sand during her vacation in Mexico. Her barely there swimwear certainly commanded fans’ attention.

The photos showed Alexa posing at the edge of the tide in Tulum, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, a row of lounge beds covered in canopies could be seen, as well as a forest of palm trees and some small huts. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Alexa and highlighted her tan skin.

Alexa’s look included a triangle-shaped top in a brown, white, and black cheetah pattern. The tiny cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, and her sideboob was on display via the low back. The top appeared to lift away from her bust, so a small hint of underboob was also on show.

The model’s flat tummy could be seen between the bra and high-cut thong. The swim bottom plunged into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her pert backside to show off her lean legs.

Alexa accessorized her outfit with a set of bangles and some gold hoop earrings. Her blond locks were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

In two shots, the influencer posed on her knees as she stretched and arched her back in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. She tucked her hands behind her head and stared at the camera with sultry eyes.

Finally, in another image, she struck a similar pose, but tugged at her bikini bottom straps playfully as she looked at the ground.

The post was liked more than 6,200 times. It also received just over 150 comments in under an hour, mostly from fans who expressed admiration for Alexa’s killer physique.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” one fan wrote with red hearts.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” another user added.

“What a stunningly beautiful and gorgeous lady you are,” a third follower penned.

“An absolutely perfect body,” a fourth fan wrote.

Alexa has been sharing a ton of content from her time in Tulum, including a post earlier this week where she rocked a maroon two-piece that showcased her abs outside a large beachfront vacation home.