Yanet Garcia Displays Famous Booty In Tight Floral Trousers, Urges Followers To ‘Remember Who You Are’

Yanet Garcia started the week right as she showcased her shapely booty in tight floral trousers for an Instagram snap uploaded on Monday. The social media star — who became known as “the world’s hottest weather girl” thanks to her racy snaps — posed against a clear blue sky in an eye-catching outfit, as she doled out life advice to followers in the caption.

The influencer’s trousers were deep blue with a pattern of large white, pink, and coral flowers, alongside blue leaves. The garment boasted a trendy, modern twist in the form of a wide panel running down the side of Yanet’s leg that contained a smaller, more intricate floral print. The bottoms were skintight, and hugged Yanet’s famous curves as she posed with her left leg forward and her booty popped out.

Yanet teamed the busy piece with a thin sweater in a matching print, which skimmed her curves and featured baggy arms that were drawn in at the wrist. The top was tucked in to the trousers’ high waistband, giving the ensemble a trendy edge. Yanet wore her glossy, light brown locks loose for the shot, and it appeared they were blowing lightly in the wind at the moment the photograph was captured. With only the sky in the background, she looked out into the middle distance with a serious expression on her face.

The post raked in over 230,000 likes in just 19 hours, while many of Yanet’s 13.5 million followers took to the Instagram comments section to discuss the attention-grabbing shot.

“Those colors are beautiful on you!!,” wrote one fan, who added a number of heart-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

“I can be anything you want me to be,” commented another follower, who was clearly feeling flirty, alongside a string of sideways crying-laughing emoji.

“I love you,” revealed a third, with red and pink hearts, and three heart-eye emoji.

Of course, Yanet is no stranger to showing off her famous booty on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr covered, on October 23 the brunette beauty posted a short clip that showed her pulling herself out of a swimming pool in a revealing black bathing suit. After enjoying a swim in an elegant rooftop swimming pool, she lifted her wet body out of the water by propping herself up on the poolside, and jiggled her booty at the camera. Her swimwear consisted of a number of black strips of material that criss-crossed her toned body. You can see the post here.