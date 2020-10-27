Summer Lynn Hart Rocks Cheeky Red Thong In Booty-Baring Instagram Snapshot

Summer Lynn Hart isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new snap she posted to her Instagram page. The American model flashed her round posterior in a sultry snapshot uploaded on Monday, October 27. In the picture, she showed off her killer curves in a sexy ensemble.

In the new addition to her feed, Summer wore a revealing top. Her pose made it hard to see the front side of her outfit. From what was visible, the white tank that she sported was cropped, with a racerback design. The length reached her midsection, which showed a glimpse of her small waist.

She sported a thong that showcased her curvaceous derriere. The bottoms were bright red, and it complemented her flawlessly fair skin. The swimwear had a snug fit, and it looked tiny against her body.

Summer was photographed at the beach, enjoying the warm sunshine. She stood on the sand with most of her backside directed to the camera, as her perky booty became the main focus of the shot. Her left arm stayed on the side with her hand holding a disposable camera. Her other hand was raised to the back of her head as she looked straight into the distance.

The blue sky filled with clouds, the vast ocean, and the sand comprised her background. Notably, fans were more captivated by Summer’s cheeky display than the scenery.

The babe left her blond locks down and straight. She let her long tresses cascade down her back. The hottie accessorized with a yellow-and-white bucket hat, which kept her hair in place from the sea breeze.

Summer wrote a vague caption, adding a red heart emoji. She tagged Florida-based photographer Tara Gibson in the picture.

In less than 24 hours of being live on Instagram, the new social media upload has racked up more than 30,000 likes, and over 200 comments. Many of her avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many expressed their thoughts about her insane figure, while others went crazy over her pert derriere.

“I am here for the views, but frankly, I enjoyed looking at your curves more than the sea,” one of her admirers commented.

“What a beautiful woman. You are a dream! Your banging body is just a bonus. I am happy to see you living life to the fullest,” wrote another follower, adding a red and a yellow heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I would love to go anywhere with you. Together, we can explore and go on adventures. I can only wish to meet you someday,” added a third fan.