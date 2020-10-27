Katelyn Runck Flaunts Killer Abs In Minuscule Peach Bikini For Dreamy Beach Shot

Katelyn Runck showed off some major skin in an incredible set of new photos on her Instagram account this week. In the dreamy snaps, the model posed on the beach during blue hour as she rocked a peach-colored bikini that put her assets on display. The barely there look was certainly enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Katelyn’s swimwear included a triangle-shaped top with clear straps around her neck and back. The skintight cups did little to cover her busty chest completely, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Additionally, one side appeared to be slightly shifted in a way that exposed her underboob.

The fitness guru’s toned abs were on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The fabric covered only what was necessary as the front plunged below her belly button, while the sides came up above her hips squeezed her curvy figure. Her shapely thighs were perfectly framed.

Katelyn wore her dark, lengthy locks down in loose, messy waves.

The photos showed Katelyn standing in damp sand as the water rolled onto the shore. The sky was filled with blue shades that made the model’s tan skin and bright suit stand out against her background.

In the first image, Katelyn stood with her legs slightly parted as she arched her back and flexed her ab muscles. She turned her upper body and gazed off into the distance. The second shot showed the model on her knees as she pushed one hip out to the side and and lifted her hair in a messy updo, maintaining the same dreamy gaze.

In the caption, the babe wrote about finding calm.

The post received more than 9,900 likes and just over 400 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Katelyn’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“By far!! The best body on IG!! By far,” one fan wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Looking spectacular as always,” another user added.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day the second photo is my favorite,” a third follower penned.

“You might be calm but i’ll bet these photos will create a lot of chaos!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Katelyn’s bikini shoots are always a hit, but her activewear looks are just as popular. Earlier this week, she rocked a light purple crop top and booty shorts in a post that garnered more than 21,000 likes.