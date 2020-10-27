NFL Rumors: Cowboys Could Trade For Ryan Fitzpatrick Following Andy Dalton’s Injury, ‘Sporting News’ Suggests

On Tuesday, Sporting News published a list of quarterbacks the Dallas Cowboys could potentially trade for in the aftermath of the injury Andy Dalton suffered during Sunday’s 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team. Among these signal-callers was veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins, who was recently benched by his team in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

In its entry for Fitzpatrick, the publication referred to the 37-year-old as an “interesting” upgrade over third-stringer Ben DiNucci, who was forced into action on Sunday after Dalton was taken out of the game with a concussion. With the Cowboys (2-5) scheduled to face the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) in Week 8, Sporting News stressed that the organization should ideally attempt a trade for a “viable veteran replacement” for Dalton, who took over behind center after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Talking about why Fitzpatrick could be a good acquisition for Dallas, the outlet pointed out that Fitzpatrick has enjoyed “short-term success” playing under a wide range of systems during his 16-year career, which has seen him play for eight teams so far. He was further described as a “quick study” who could easily fit in with the Cowboys if the team makes a move for him ahead of the November 3 trade deadline.

“[Fitzpatrick] tends to deliver when he has good skill players because he gets rid of the ball quickly and gets the ball into their hands to make big plays instead of forcing them downfield, when he gets into trouble.”

In addition to Fitzpatrick, Sporting News suggested that the Cowboys could replace Dalton by trading for Jacoby Brissett, who is currently backing up Philip Rivers in the Indianapolis Colts, or Los Angeles Chargers second-stringer Tyrod Taylor, who lost his starting job to rookie Justin Herbert.

The publication also recommended Green Bay Packers third-stringer Tim Boyle as yet another possible acquisition, as well as erstwhile free agents Cooper Rush and Colin Kaepernick — the latter being a long shot due to the perception that NFL teams still might be unwilling to sign him amid the controversy over his national anthem protests.

As shown on his Pro Football Reference player page, Fitzpatrick played well for the Dolphins before his benching was announced, leading the club to a 3-3 record and registering 1,535 passing yards with 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions and a 95.0 QB rating. He does, however, have a losing record as a starter, with 58 wins and 86 losses to his name since he joined the NFL in the 2005 season.