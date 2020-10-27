Contortionist Sofie Dossi Wows By Holding Snacks With Her Foot & Eating While Doing A Handstand

Sofie balanced on top of a handstand cane on one hand.

Sofie Dossi discovered yet another fun way to use her bendy body to amaze her fans, and it involved eating in a position that didn’t look comfortable at all.

Sofie, 19, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself performing a snacking stunt. Like many of her tricks, this one required her to precariously balance on her hands. The clip was a piece of promotional content for the snack food brand Takis. For her filming location, the former America’s Got Talent contestant chose a dark room with a whitewashed brick wall and dim purple lighting. She had three tall handstand canes set up in a triangular configuration for her to balance on. The props consisted of sturdy metal poles topped with small blocks.

The talented social media star rocked a purple off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves. Most of the tight shirt was barely visible due to the position of her body. She also sported a pair of form-fitting black leggings that featured the over-the-heel silhouette favored by many yoga practitioners. She wore her thick golden blond hair pulled up, and her springy curls spilled down the sides of her face.

Sofie was in the handstand position with one hand on each of the two back side canes. A small purple Takis bag sat on the front center block. The acrobat demonstrated her sinuous body’s incredible flexibility by bending her spine at an extreme angle so that her feet extended out in front of her head. She kept her head up and smiled at the camera as she brought both feet down below her chin. She then grabbed the bag of snacks with the toes of her right foot.

Sofie slowly lifted her left hand off of the cane, moving her left leg over her head to shift her center of weight and maintain her balance. She then reached inside the package and grabbed one of the rolled tortilla chips. As she munched on it, she extended her left hand out to the side with a flourish.

Sofie’s video has garnered over 80,000 likes since she uploaded it to her account, and her fans also took to the comments section to praise her skill.

“Ok now that’s a whole different level!” one message read.

“You’re really beautiful and talented Sofie,” another admirer commented.

“Oh Sofie can you do anything with the regular way,” a third person inquired.

“How is it you defy the laws of physics,” wrote a fourth fan.

