Nicole Thorne Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Leopard-Print String Bikini: ‘Summer Ready’

Summer starts in December where the model lives in Australia.

Nicole Thorne put on another tantalizing display for her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. The model likely sent pulses racing with a stunning trio of snaps in which she went scantily clad in a minuscule string bikini.

The brunette bombshell appeared to be at home when she posed for the casual photoshoot. She sat in a brown leather chair, angling her upper body back to rest her shoulders on its backrest as she pursed her plump lips in an alluring manner.

In the caption of the post, the influencer said that she was “summer ready.” Though summer doesn’t kick off in Australia until December, she certainly looked the part, as she was clad in a sexy swimsuit from Meshki that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was likely enough to turn a few heads, but it was its revealing design that truly seemed to captivate the model’s online audience.

Nicole looked like a total smokeshow in a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The number appeared to be slightly small for the social media star’s voluptuous chest, as an eyeful of underboob could be seen as she worked the camera. The piece also had a deep, plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage, giving the shots even more of a seductive vibe.

The beauty’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, much in part due to its daringly high-cut design. The style showed off Nicole’s curvy hips in their entirety, as well as a glimpse at her shapely thighs. It had a thin, stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Her flat tummy was also left in full view and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

Nicole’s followers seemed thrilled by her summery look. They have awarded the post more than 8,000 likes within three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” praised another fan.

“Love the leopard print, it looks amazing on you,” a third follower gushed.

“That bikini suits you,” added a fourth admirer.

Nicole is hardly shy about showing off her ample assets on social media. On Monday, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showed some serious skin in a set of barely there white lingerie. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding the upload over 18,000 likes and 266 comments to date.