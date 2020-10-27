Laura Ingraham Says Democrats Are Using Coronavirus ‘To Scare Old People Into Voting’ For Joe Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Monday evening that Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic “to scare old people into voting” for their presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

Ingraham argued that the Democratic Party is running the “Biden-COVID ticket” and spreading fear and panic about the disease in order to defeat President Donald Trump.

“Using the virus panic button is all they have,” Ingraham said.

“It’s the only way to scare old people into voting for someone who seems more like an assisted living resident than future president,” she continued.

The host then ripped into members of the press, alleging that the media is colluding with Democrats by “breathlessly” covering spikes in new coronavirus cases.

“We are getting a lot better at treating it. But to keep Joe’s running mate front and center, the fear-mongering must remain at full tilt.”

“They said that this could go on through 2021 into 2022: That basically ended up being an endorsement for Joe Biden, of course,” Ingraham posited, arguing that policies Biden has proposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 would be largely ineffective.

She said that lockdowns would “put the brakes on our current recovery,” praising Trump for encouraging states to reopen despite the surge in cases.

Ingraham said that the public health measures Biden has called for would not only hurt the economy but also do nothing to stop the spread of the disease.

She pointed out that coronavirus cases have been surging in Europe, in countries like France, where masks are mandatory and practices such as contact tracing commonplace.

Concluding the segment, Ingraham reasserted that these measures are never going to work and said that they only contribute to the ongoing economic crises.

Ingraham’s monologue echoed Trump’s claims. The commander-in-chief has repeatedly suggested that the media is reporting on COVID-19 in order to boost Biden’s candidacy. In a recent Twitter message, he said that this “should be an election law violation.”

Trump administration officials have made similar claims. Notably, in an interview last week, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that the U.S. should focus on developing therapeutics and vaccines because COVID-19 cannot be contained.

In a statement, Biden characterized Meadows’ comments as an admission that Trump has given up on fighting the pandemic. The Democratic nominee also noted that studies have shown that social distancing and mask-wearing could save thousands of American lives.

Per The New York Times, as of Tuesday morning, nearly 9 million Americans have been infected with the disease and 225,600 have died.