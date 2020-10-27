Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Toned Abs & Underboob In White Monokini On A Yacht

Katya Elise Henry returned to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a stunning new snapshot of herself with her 7.8 million followers. The model —who is the girlfriend of NBA star Tyler Herro — flaunted her toned abs and underboob while rocking a white monokini on a yacht.

Katya looked drop dead gorgeous in the photos as she posed in the skimpy white bathing suit. The garment clung tightly across her chest and boasted just one strap while flaunting her muscled arms and shoulders. The swimwear also included a square neckline that exposed her cleavage and allowed her underboob to hang out.

The midsection featured a daring cutout that gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. The thong bottoms also showcased her pert posterior. Katya spiced up the style with a gold chain around her neck, a pair of matching hoop earrings, and multiple rings on her fingers. She added a bandanna on her head and some bright blue fingernail polish as well.

In the first photo, Katya sat on a white cushion with her weight shifted to one side. She tilted her head upward and wore a big smile on her face. In the second snap, she leaned back with her arms stretched over her head and her mouth open wide.

The third pic featured the model with her backside to the camera as she arched her back and wore a pair of sunglasses. The final snap showed off her curvy physique from the front. In the background of the shots, the rippling water and gorgeous sunlit sky were visible.

Katya wore her long, dark hair styled in loose waves that fell down her shoulders and back.

Katya’s followers went wild for the post, which garnered more than 243,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,200 comments.

“And you looking healthy,” one follower declared.

“YOU LOOK SO HAPPY I LOVE TO SEE THAT,” another stated.

“AGGHH ur sooo cuuuuuute,” a third user gushed.

“Queen,” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport racy ensembles online. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself in revealing looks.

Katya recently drew the eye of her followers when she opted for a pink workout set that featured booty-hugging leggings and a matching crop top. To date, that post has pulled in more than 169,000 likes and over 940 comments.