Kyle Richards, 51, Stuns Fans With Ageless Look As She Poses Alongside ‘Halloween’ Director John Carpenter

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star looked youthful in new photos.

Kyle Richards showed off a youthful look in new photos posted to social media.

In a new Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was pictured with legendary filmmaker John Carpenter. The 51-year-old mom of four wore a chic houndstooth blazer and jeans as she posed alongside the Halloween director she reunited with more than 40 years after first working with him.

Kyle also posted pics of her doing a drive-by at the house where her character, Lindsey Wallace, lived in the 1978 film. The brunette beauty was all smiles as she sat parked in front of the house used in the movie she appeared in when he was just eight years old.

While her post provided a plethora of Easter eggs for fans of the horror movie franchise, many commenters instead zeroed in on Kyle’s face. The star looked youthful and glowing in the snaps, but some of her fans couldn’t put their finger on what looked different about her.

In the comments section, many fans told Kyle she was aging in reverse.

“Is that you or one of your daughters… looking younger for sure!” one fan wrote.

But other followers asked the Bravo star point-blank if she’s had recent surgery.

“You’re a little swollen, New face?” one commenter asked.

“NOOOO,” the Real Housewives veteran replied.

Several commenters asked if she used a filter on the photo.

“Today is not a filter,” Kyle replied.

While another speculated that Kyle used “a great contour,” others were adamant that she went under the knife.

“Just look at her previous pictures. Now her nose is obviously shorter, it makes a huge difference to the entire face,” another added.

While she didn’t confirm or deny the new speculation, Kyle has been vocal about the work she had done in the past. She previously told Us Weekly that she is “terrified of needles and blood,” but had rhinoplasty in 2006 and liposuction in 2012.

“My nose bothered me for a long time. The surgery made me feel better.”

Last year she clapped back on social media after she was accused her of getting some “serious plastic surgery.”

“I have not done plastic surgery,” Kyle replied, per Us.

“I did my nose in 2006 and I get Botox. That is it. There are things you can do to look younger that [don’t] require surgery. Lasers are key.”

In 2018, Kyle also showed off a brand new smile after getting new veneers with the help of celebrity dentist Dr. Michael Apa.