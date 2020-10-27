Kindly Myers Flashes Booty In Black Thong Lingerie & A Fringe Jacket

Kindly Myers went scantily clad for her latest Instagram snapshot on Tuesday morning. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” piqued the interest of her 2.1 million followers when opted for some black thong lingerie and a fringe jacket.

In the sultry shot, Kindly looked smoking hot while she posed in a skimpy lace lingerie piece that boasted thin spaghetti straps to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included an open back to show off even more skin.

The thong bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her perfectly round booty. She added a matching garter belt to the ensemble as well. Over top of the underwear set, she rocked a camo-print jacket with dark fringe that stretched from arm to arm. She completed the style with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Kindly stood on a porch with her backside toward the camera for the shot. She reached both of her arms out to her sides and placed one foot in front of the other. Her hip was pushed out slightly and her back appeared to be arched as she pushed her pert posterior out. She also turned her head a bit to look over her shoulder.

In the background of the photo, a wooden fence and some green trees could be seen. The sunlit sky also peeked out from behind the leaves. Kindly geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face in a classic ponytail. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back.

Kindly’s followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 3,000 times within the first 19 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks.

“Earth, wind, fire and Kindly. Beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Perfectly stunning gorgeous,” another stated.

“Angel with dark wings,” a third social media user wrote.

“Good morning Kindly! You are so sexy and beautiful honey!!” a fourth comment read.

The model seems to have no qualms when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in sexy ensembles. However, teeny bathing suits and revealing lingerie appear to be her staples.

Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a tight white tank top and a pair of scanty gray panties while sitting on a washing machine on laundry day. That snap has collected more than 16,000 likes and over 350 comments to date.